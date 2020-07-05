Margaret Lorene Carter of Greenville, Texas, formerly from Sumner, passed away in her sleep in Greenville on July 2, 2020.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Cemetery near Sumner with the Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Lorene was born on July 16, 1929, in Blossom, Texas, to John and Bertha Boren. She attended Paris Junior College and then worked at Lamar Creamery in Paris where she met her husband of 52 years, A.C. “Buddy” Carter.
After they were married, she was a loving mother and housewife while helping support their cattle operations until he retired from Westinghouse. After his retirement, they continued to work by each other’s side with their cattle until his death in 2007.
Lorene was preceded in death, by her parents, her husband and two siblings.
She is survived by her son, Allen Carter, and Jeannie of Greenville, Texas; granddaughter, Cameron Carter of Rockwall, Texas; along with one sister and
two nieces.
Pallbearers will include Mark Arnold, Phil Harris, Ronnie Stotts, Steve Arnold, Duane Hamil and Chuck Smith. Flowers are always appreciated but the family requests that instead of flowers, donations should be made to the Prairie Ridge Cemetery Association to help with the continued upkeep of the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the Carter family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
