The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center recently recognized Peoples Bank as a Patron level sponsor. It is the first area bank to sponsor the museum at that level.
The Valley of the Caddo Museum is presenting the Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker Exhibit, “A Woman of Two Worlds and a Man in Two Worlds.” This traveling exhibit features rarely seen photos of Quanah and Cynthia Ann Parker and will be on display in the museum gallery through Aug. 31.
Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker are two important people in U.S. frontier history. Much can be learned from the dramatic story of these two courageous individuals. In 1836, a Comanche raiding party took Cynthia Ann from her family. Over the following years, she became wife to a Comanche chief and mother to children, including Quanah. After Cynthia Ann was taken back by Texas Rangers, Quanah became one of the most important Comanche leaders both in war and peace.
The photo exhibit tells this story of the lives of these two persons caught between two different worlds. The Lakes Trail Region views this traveling exhibit as a way to educate visitors about their lives.
This exhibit is the beginning of an effort to bring more attention to the important Native American heritage in our region. It’s sponsored by The Texas Trail of Fame.
Admission to the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center is free, and the museum is open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, visit www.vocmuseumparis.org.
