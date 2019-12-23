An Eiffel Tower, constructed carefully of graham crackers and painstakingly piped, towers 3 feet tall over a picturesque winter scene. A red cowboy hat, tipped nonchalantly, tops the tower. Between shifts at Paris’s SignatureCare Emergency Center, nurses and staff have been crafting this work of art, eager to continue their winning streak in the statewide competition.
The center won the gingerbread house competition last year with a replica of the building, nurse Susie Hicks said.
“It was our boss’s idea, Jamie. She came up with the idea for us to do this,” Hicks said.
“She told us she wanted a 3-foot-tall gingerbread Eiffel Tower, and we looked at her like, ‘you’ve lost your mind,’” nurse Jenci Garcia said. “So let the fun begin.”
The project took about a week to complete, the nurses said. SignatureCares across Texas participate in seasonal challenges, and for Christmas, each center is building their best gingerbread house.
“Literally every shift, 24/7, we have worked on it diligently,” Garcia said. “Every person who is employed has worked on it. It’s been a big team effort.”
Fifteen people have worked on the winter scene. The project has not gone without hiccups, however. The icing would become warm while piping the tower, making the consistency runny and unmanageable. The staff would have to stop and refrigerate the icing, making the process more tedious, Garcia said.
“There’s been some bumps and bruises,” Garcia said.
“We knocked some icing off, had to scrape it off a few times,” Hicks said, laughing. “Yesterday we had icing all over us. I had it all over my arms, my pants.”
Every person brought a unique touch to the project, Garcia said. The radiology technician built the tower’s structure and scaled it with graph paper. The maintenance man brought wood for the display platform. The medical director brought props for the village scene and ice skating rink.
“It’s been a true team effort. Everybody has just pitched in here and there for everything,” Hicks said.
The center submitted a video to corporate Wednesday, and staff will find out if they’ve won before Christmas. The prize will be bragging rights — and that’s enough at this point, Garcia said.
“We’ve worked so hard on it, we don’t even have to win,” she said. “We’re proud of it regardless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.