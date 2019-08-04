From July 26 through Thursday, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office handled 68 calls for service, 377 telephone calls, and 56 911 calls. Deputies made six arrests and filed three incident reports.
Arrests
Abandon/endanger a child: 1
Assault causes bodily injury/family member: 1
Criminal Trespass: 1
Possession of marijuana <2oz.: 2
Public intoxication: 1
Incident Reports:
Criminal trespass: 1
Illegal dumping: 1
Possession of marijuana <2oz.: 1
Citations
Disorderly conduct: 3
Expired registration: 2
Failure to provide financial responsibility: 3
Failure to stop at stop sign: 1
No driver’s license: 3
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 3
Public intoxication: 1
Speeding: 24
Inmate Work Crew
City of Cooper: Picking up trash; weeding at Big Creek Lake; filling potholes.
Staff Reports
