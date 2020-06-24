Good morning, Red River Valley!
Although low rain chances will remain in the forecast through the week's end, we will see the sun again. Today is shaping up to be mostly sunny with a high near 86. A 20% chance for rain enters the picture after 1 p.m. Even so, tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 68.
Thursday will look to repeat today, right to down to having a high temperature of 87 and a 20% chance for rain after 1 p.m. The night, however, will be partly cloudy with a low around 70.
Friday rain chances increase to 30%. Otherwise, we can expect a similar mostly sunny day with a high near 88.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
