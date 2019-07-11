Dorothy Juanell Parks Ramsey, 84, of Powderly, Texas passed peacefully from this world and arrived at her heavenly home on Monday evening, July 8, 2019, following complications from a stroke.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Fry & Gibbs Chapel. Burial at Red Hill Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs.
Juanell was born on Nov. 9, 1934, in the Novice community, where she grew up. She was the daughter of Thomas “Bear” and Dorothy Parks. She attended schools at Medill, Lone Star and Paris. She graduated from Paris High School in 1953. She was a Baptist and attended churches in Novice, Bounds, Powderly and Chicota during her lifetime.
She married Clarmon Stanton Ramsey on July 17, 1954, at Bounds Baptist Church, in Powderly, Texas. They were married for 53 years prior to his death in 2007.
Juanell was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Billie Blaylock.
Survivors include one daughter, Kim Ramsey McClusky and husband, Mike, of Katy; one grandson, Reid McClusky, of Katy; one brother, Hubert Parks, of Irving; one nephew, Larry Parks and wife, Linda, of Lewisville; one niece, Regenia Parks Geyer and husband, Michae,l of Irving; two great nephews, Matthew Parks and Preston Geyer; and one sister-in-law, Roma Street and husband, Jake, of Paris.
Stanton and Juanell were avid square dancers for almost 30 years prior to his death. This was their passion and they developed many wonderful square dance friends over the years that shared in their fun. Juanell had a keen sense of humor and a quick wit that put a smile on many faces. We will certainly miss her antics.
A special thanks to the staff of Springlake for providing loving care for the last three and a half years. The family was at peace knowing she was in good hands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Red Hill Cemetery Association, Attn: Darrell Daughtery, 3247 FM 906 E, Powderly, TX 75473.
