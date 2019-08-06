Carter BloodCare says the community blood supply, especially the red blood cell inventory, has hit a crisis level that ranges beyond the expected summer lows.
Any unanticipated surge in blood needs by a local hospital could deplete the inventory in a matter of minutes. If your life depended on it, you would receive a blood transfusion, Carter BloodCare stated. But there is a shortage, so there is no guarantee.
Blood cannot be stocked indefinitely, and there is no substitute for it. It must come from altruistic community members. That means someone’s life or health is depending on volunteers.
Carter BloodCare is requesting help in one or more of the following ways:
Please tell your friends, family, and business associates that blood donors are needed now to maintain a safe and sufficient community blood supply.
Appointments are not required; walk-ins are welcomed. If they do call, we will certainly book an appointment, but our request is for immediate action.
Consider sharing and retweeting Carter BloodCare’s social media posts; and ask friends to do the same thing.
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ is hosting a blood drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 3535 Lamar Ave. in the outreach center. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Richard Peace at 903-784-4288.
North Lamar ISD is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at 3201 Lewis Lane in the Carter BloodCare bus parked in the parking lot of North Lamar High School. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Kristi Garner at 903-737-2011.
Peoples Bank is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at 2805 Lamar Ave. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Julia Trigg Crawford at 903-783-3895.
Covenant Christian Church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at 4055 SE Loop 286 in the fellowship hall. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Lanie Wright at 903-571- 9667.
Salas Minor Emergency Center is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at 1655 NE Loop 286 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Thomas Schleyer at 903-739-9191.
Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.
For information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
