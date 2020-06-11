Paris Economic Development Corp. directors are to conduct a second round of finalists interviews Friday in the search for a new executive director.
The board is scheduled to begin interviews at 3:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The economic engine’s board narrowed a field of seven finalists to four after the first round of interviews last week, and planned to narrow the field to three Tuesday for Friday interviews.
“We are very pleased with the quality candidates we have, and we have a real tough choice,” Chairman Tim Hernandez said after the first round of interviews.
The economic corporation has been without a director since the board fired Michael Paris in late January, offering no explanation other than a desire “to move in another direction.”
