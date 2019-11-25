Paris police said they saw 28-year-old Zatwavion Lajuan Easter, of Paris, walking in the 300 block of Tudor Street at 4:09 p.m. Friday and arrested him after learning he had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Easter will be taken to Lamar County Jail, police said.
Police investigating burglaries
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2500 block of Kessler Street at 12:21 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that while the complainant was at work, someone broke out a back window to gain access to the residence and stole an electronic gaming console and a gun. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to another burglary in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:06 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported they had fallen asleep on the bed with the door open. While they were asleep, someone entered the residence and stole their wallet, cash, CBD wax and cell phone. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud under investigation
At 12:56 p.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a fraud in the 3900 block of Bonham Street. It was reported that a white man came into the store to buy merchandise and attempted to pay for the items with a fake $20 bill. The suspect left the scene before officers’ arrival.
The incident is under investigation.
Officers seek man in assault call
Officers responded to an assault report in the 1800 block of Polk Street at 3:57 a.m. Friday. It was reported the complainant and her boyfriend were arguing when the boyfriend grabbed her and began choking her. No arrests were made.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 263 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.