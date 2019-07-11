Fire and rescue

JULY 10 to JULY 11
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:28 to 6:32 p.m., 811 E. Austin St.
Grass/Brush Fire
6:26 to 8:40 p.m., 1175 Johnson Woods Dr.
First Responder-Paris
6:51 to 6:56 a.m., 1215 Cope Drive.
8:53 to 9:08 a.m., 123 23rd St. SE.
10:27 to 10:42 a.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
11:25 to 11:52 a.m., 226 GWH/PHA.
11:38 to 11:55 a.m., 400 W. Sherman St.
12:46 to 1:1 p.m., 408 GWH/PHA.
2:27 to 2:43 p.m., 3180 Pine Mill Road.
4:23 to 4:33 p.m., 519 2nd St. NE.
4:32 to 4:55 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
7:41 to 8:06 p.m., 213 13th St. NW.
12:15 to 12:33 a.m., 200 13th St. SE.
2:42 to 3:05 a.m., 140 27th St. NW.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
6:34 to 6:45 p.m., 330 2nd St. NE.
8:01 to 8:14 p.m., 100 13th St. SE.
Public Service
6:29 to 7:06 p.m., 600 E. Houston St.
11:43 to 11:53 p.m., 440 17th St. SW.
