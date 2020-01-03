Gladys Anne Ferguson, 86, died on Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in Reston, Virginia.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1933, in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of Rudolf and Mary Wonsky Walter.
Gladys graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in 1951. Following graduation, she attended Teachers College of Connecticut. She married James E. Ferguson, a U.S. Coast Guard officer from Paris, Texas, on May 28, 1955. The family lived in a variety of locations during Jim’s 30-year military career before settling in Reston, Virginia, in 1984.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband; son Scott; and great-grandson, Callen Sullivan.
Gladys is survived by daughter, Wendy Chagaris and her husband, Russell, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Melinda Bradford and her husband, Ken, of Reston, Virginia, Jamie Briscoe and her husband, Stephen, of Lexington, Oklahoma; son, Sean and his wife, Charyl, of Locust Grove Virginia; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be announced.
