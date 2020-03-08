Good morning, Red River Valley!
On Sunday, we`ll see quite a bit more cloud cover initially with low clouds during the morning giving way to mid and high cloudiness in the afternoon, which may lead to scattered showers. Much of this may not reach the ground initially, but rain chances will increased markedly after dark (especially after midnight) across most of the region.
"Above normal temperatures can be expected for the upcoming week, with at least low rain chances forecast almost every day, " Meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said. "The highest shower/thunderstorm chances will be on Friday. We continue to monitor for a potential for severe thunderstorms on Friday and/or Friday night."
Have a great weekend!
