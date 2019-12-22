Since the Texas Legislature adjourned on May 27, some bills have been waiting in the wings to go into effect, covering everything from exemptions on ad valorem taxes to how many cities municipal judges can serve to a flood infrastructure fund.
On Jan. 1, several of the passed bills go into effect from the 87th Legislature, including:
Flood control
Senate Bill 7 puts top priority on flood control after several recent disasters from storms across Texas devastated homeowners whose houses were built on floodplains. The bill puts into place a structure for funds to help various flood control projects, overseen by the Texas Water Development Board, and has the board set up as a “clearinghouse for information about state and federal flood planning, mitigation and control programs that could serve as a source of funding for flood projects,” according to the bill’s analysis on the state’s website. The bill authorizes the water board to make available low or zero-interest loans to eligible subdivisions for flood control projects.
Taxation
While several of the bills passed this year relate to property taxes, related to S.B. 7, House Bill 492 — co-authored by Rep. Gary VanDeaver — creates temporary tax relief for homeowners hit hard by disasters.
Areas that have received a disaster declaration from the governor can get a lighter load at the end of the year, with the bill setting up a scale for tax relief for damaged properties. Creating four levels, with different percentages of damage to property, property owners can apply to their appraisal district for 15%, 30%, 60% or up to 100% off of their tax bill — provided the taxing entity signs off on the relief for the affected area.
Investigating privacy
During the last legislative session, the House decided to look more deeply into privacy concerns, and so set up House Bill 4390. The bill requires all businesses that own or license computerized data with sensitive personal information to notify those affected of any breach within 60 days after they determine the breach occurred and creates a council to look into state and federal laws surrounding privacy issues and make recommendations to the Legislature by Sept. 1, 2020.
The council went into effect Sept. 1, but the state gave business owners until the new year to get in line with the notification policy. According to some news outlets, previously the state allowed the vague “as soon as possible” language, but it tightened up the language to 60 days “without unreasonable delay.”
Repurposing an army base
Rep. VanDeaver sponsored Senate Bill 579, which creates a property tax exemption for the TexAmericas Center, formerly the Red River Army Depot base, to allow the area to develop and attract businesses.
