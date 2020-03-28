Zulu Internet is now offering free public Wi-Fi access with a public hotspot in its parking lot.
The company ordered the equipment to offer the hotspot as student work moved online and as more employees are being asked to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping this will help those who do not have internet access at their homes and give them a place to come and get some work done without placing them under financial strain or unnecessary health risks,” the company said in a release. “We do ask that whomever will be partaking in the free access remain in their vehicles. We do not want to put anyone at an elevated health risk and our office will remain closed to the public.”
Zulu on Friday announced the hotspot is open in its parking lot at 2820 NW Loop 286 in Paris. For information, visit Zulu on Facebook or at www.zuluinternet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.