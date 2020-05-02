BONHAM — Fannin County Health Official Dr. James. Froelich III reported 23 total cases of the coronavirus in the county Friday. After more than a week without a new Covid-19 case, the count rose from 17 to 23 cases.
For the first time in Fannin County, a resident of a long-term health care facility tested positive for the virus. A person incarcerated in a Fannin County facility also has the virus and has been quarantined along with others potentially exposed to the inmate.
Two of the six new cases are from the same residence in the Trenton area, and one is from Ivanhoe. A man in Telephone also tested positive for the virus.
“Due to a robust response by administration at the Sam Rayburn Memorial VA Medical Center, no new cases have been reported there this week. A probable Covid-19 case in a nursing home resident was reported to the County Health Authority, and the four residents in the same suite were quarantined until the SARS-2 virus test was returned. That test came back on Thursday and was negative. The facility will continue to monitor those residents,” Froelich wrote in a release.
At least one person, a 76-year-old with underlying medical conditions, is still in the hospital after three weeks. They are stable and expected to fully recover. No other cases of hospitalization have been reported to the County Medical Authority.
Gov. Greg Abbott sent the Texas National Guard to Bonham on Wednesday to perform state supported Covid-19 testing on symptomatic patients and first responders. Texas National Guard personnel collected samples from 27 people at a temporary drive-thru at the Fannin County Multipurpose Complex. One of those tests was positive for a Telephone resident.
There are currently no fatalities in the county from the virus, Froelich said.
“As this increase in positive tests shows, the virus is still active in the community. When more and more businesses and activities are resumed, please be smart: wash often, continue to practice social distancing and wear your masks when in public,” Froelich said.
Commissioner Dean Lackey echoed Froelich’s concern as the state reduces restrictions.
“I’ve been concerned about this from day one, but we are all loosened up, but I think it’s still time to show a lot of restraint. You know, I’ve told people I really believe I don’t worry as much about us loosening up. What I worry about is these people, and there’s quite a few of them, and they don’t even believe this stuff is really real,” he said.
Lackey added it was important to maintain effective social distancing guidelines.
The next mobile testing center is scheduled to be in Fannin County on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.