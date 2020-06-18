This summer, the Paris Public Library is sponsoring a contest for children — and their pets.
Children are asked to send creative photos of their pets “reading” a book. Photos can be sent to Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark at tclark@paristexas.gov, and must include their first and last name, age, and phone number.
The deadline is July 31, one entry per person, open to ages 7-17, all photos will be posted to the library’s “Just for Kids” page and each participant will be entered into a drawing for one of three Hobby Lobby gift cards. Gift card winners will be notified by Aug. 7.
For information, email Clark or call the library at 903-785-8531.
