On Aug. 4, LTC Michael J. Ford, a native of Lamar County and resident of Brookston, assumed command of the 372nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Austin at Camp Mabry, Texas Military Department Headquarters.
Ford has been a member of the Texas Army National Guard for more than 21 years. The 372nd CSSB is headquartered in Dallas and is comprised of six companies with more than 850 soldiers from El Paso to San Antonio. The Battalion provides sustainment support to the warfighter on the battlefield.
Ford began his military career in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1990 and was honorably discharged in 1996. He re-enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard in 2002. Ford applied and was accepted into officer candidate school and after completion of training, was commissioned as a second lieutenant on Sept. 11, 2004. He served in a variety of command positions, with posts in New Boston, Texarkana and Iraq. Most recently, he served in Temple.
Ford is a graduate of North Lamar High School, Paris Junior College and East Texas Police Academy and holds a Texas Master Peace Officer License. He holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in education from Texas A&M-Commerce. His military education includes Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training, Primary Leadership Develop-ment Course, Ordnance Officer Basic Course, Intermed-iate Level Education, Advanced Operations Course, and the Reserve Component Theater Course.
His decorations and awards include: Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (5 OLC), National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and several other awards to include the Combat Action Badge.
Ford currently serves as Department of Army Federal Technician in the role of Superintendent for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop No. 1 in Saginaw for the Texas Military Department’s Surface Maintenance Division. Prior to his technician career, he served more than 22 years in law enforcement, for the Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and as Lamar County Precinct 2 Constable.
He and his wife, Mistie, have four children, Dianne Burnett (Keagan), Ashley Ford (Eart Sinani), Jacob and Hannah Ford, and two granddaughters, Hadley and Merrytt.
Staff Reports
