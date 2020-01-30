Emma Lois Brothers Westbrooks, of Powderly, passed away peacefully on the evening of Jan. 27, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
Emma was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Lamar County, to Roy Pantha and Martha Jane Maddox Brothers. Emma was one of nine siblings, and was a twin.
She married Harold Westbrooks on Oct. 21, 1950. Harold and Emma were blessed with two sons, Benny Lloyd and Billy Edward.
Emma was a homemaker and caretaker to her husband, sons and family members. She was a devout Christian woman and a member of Powderly Baptist Church. Emma enjoyed playing volleyball and dominoes when she had the opportunity. Perhaps her greatest joy was in caring for her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Westbrooks; brothers, Buddy, Duane and Tommy Brothers; sisters, Gwen Pope, Birmah Bean, Barbara Ann Faucett and Dorothy Jean Rajac; and her parents.
She is survived by her sons, Benny Lloyd Westbrooks, of Round Rock, Texas and Billy Edward Westbrooks, of Powderly; sister, Sharon Lynch (Gary), of Clarksville, Texas; grandchildren, Kristi Colleen Westbrooks-Torres, of Round Rock, Marc Edward Westbrooks, of Round Rock, Emily Alice Westbrooks, of New York City, New York, and Kathryn Ann Westbrooks, of Kingsport, Tennessee; great-granddaughter and namesake, Emma Brooke Torres, of Round Rock; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Emma’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Visitation will be held at Fry & Gibbs on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7p.m. Burial will follow the memorial service at Long Cemetery in Powderly, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Westbrooks family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
