Good morning, Red River Valley!
We'll start today with a small chance, 20%, for patchy drizzle in the wake of the cold front that spurred yesterday's rains. The sky will remain cloudy today as north northwest winds 10 to 15 mph keep the high limited to about 49 degrees. Hold on to your hat if you go outside because gusts could get as high as 25 mph.
The good news for tonight is the low won't drop too far from the high, only to around 40 degrees, even as cooler winds come from the north northeast. Wind chill is likely to shave a few degrees off the forecast low, the National Weather Service warns.
Thursday will be another cool day as the high struggles to get into the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky, and Friday looks to be the same, although there will be some warming allowing Friday's high to be a few degrees above Thursday's. The low both nights will dip into the mid to high 30s.
The weekend will be quite a bit warmer, with Saturday's high getting into the low 60s and Sunday's rising to near 70. It'll be nice to see the sun again!
Have a great Wednesday!
