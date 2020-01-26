• Nearly 600 students were honored with undergraduate and graduate degrees at Southern Arkansas University’s recent fall commencement.
Students from this area include:
Courtney Danielle Hunter from Pattonville; Associate of Arts degree in university studies from the College of Education.
Dionte’ Alexander George from Paris; Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in instrumental music performance from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts.
Maria Guadalupe Alfaro from Clarksville; Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and a minor in Spanish from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts.
Blaine Jaxxon Grissom from Paris; Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the College of Science and Engineering.
Darel Dewayne Ricks from Bogata, graduated with a Bachelor degree in university studies from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts.
A total of 595 SAU students received their degrees this fall.
• Devyn Washington, son of David and Tricia Washington, has completed his studies, receiving his Bachelor of Science on Dec. 14, 2019, from Texas A&M University of Commerce,. He is also the grandson of Bobbies Giles and the late J.L. Giles and Dorothy Washington and the late Roy Washington.
He graduated from Mount Pleasant Christian Academy in 2013 and Paris Junior College in 2016, where he received his Associate of Science in business management.
An employer of Hobby Lobby and a soccer player for various leagues, Devyn’s philosophy of life is expressed in Jeremiah 29: 11-13: “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you.”
• More than 4,400 students at Baylor University, Waco, were named to the dean’s academic honor roll for the 2019 fall semester. Students honored on the dean’s list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution.
Students from the area who were named to the dean’s list include:
Jacey Caroline Lilley, Paris, School of Education; and,
Jakob D McClain, Paris, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.
• Paris Junior College has announced that nearly 175 students were named to the president’s and dean’s lists for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the Dean’s List must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Students on the president’s list, by their hometowns in Texas, include:
Anderson: Joshua Mancuso.
Arlington: Sam Creed and Grayson Tatrow.
Avery: Megan Pennington and Carmen Venable.
Blossom: Trinity Hughes and Clayton Nix.
Bogata: Hannah Binion.
Brashear: Anthony Myers.
Brenham: Evan Schroeder.
Brownwood: Garrin Fraze.
Celeste: Marcos Amaya.
Center: Mildred Medina-Farias and Allison Wilson.
Clarksville: Darrius Cuffie, Tyrell Hobbs and Michael Richardson.
Conroe: Hayden Johnson.
Cooper: Ashlee Harvey and Joseph Manners.
Deport: Jermaine Alexander.
Detroit: Michael Moorhead.
Dike: Valeria Duran.
Forney: Kyle Hogwood.
Garland: Chase Alford.
Georgetown: Reese Grimes.
Greenville: Laura Hobbs, Sarah Lavigne-Reese, Holly Macknight, Kimberlin Rico, Jacob Schrader, Mark Taylor and Makayla Woods.
Honey Grove: Trevor Coker and Kimberly Wieler.
Houston: Alessandro Felizzola and Eduardo Flores.
Irving: Salvador Torres Garcia.
Jacksonville: Abbie Clevenger and Gracie Jackson.
Klondike: Ray Chupp, Kia Lutherbeck and Jansen Roam.
Ladonia: Elizabeth Chesson.
Lewisville: Drake Boggan.
Lone Oak: Levi Smith.
Lovelady: Skye Watts.
Madisonville: Zach Poe.
Mount Vernon: Jennifer Hess.
Nacogdoches: Amber Allen.
Ovilla: Rachael Gray.
Paris: Alison Abston, Collin Allen, Nolan Annett, Trevor Banister, Kshitiz Basnet, Zaccheus Ellis, Hannah England, Kellen Floyd, William French, Kareyn Hellmann, Ashton Henderson, Dakota Hudson, Brayden Johnson, Michael Kennemer, Brian Kruppenbacher, Seth Mayfield, Gordon Norwood, Osvaldo Palomares, Aaron Roberts, Christopher Sheppard, Vatishia Wilson.
Powderly: Micah Jones, Connor McClure and Sydney Williams.
Quinlan: Preston Miller.
Royse City: Natalie Rose and Alexis Wood.
Sour Lake: Caleb DuBois.
Spring: James Starnes.
Stafford: Alaeh Pressley.
Sulphur Springs: LaShey Almager, Angel Cedillo, Christopher Ledezma, Donald McCallum and Caleb Wyatt.
Sumner: Manning Cobb.
The Woodlands: Romello Wilbert.
Waxahachie: Raymond Kennedy.
Winnsboro: Patrick Dowell and Anthony Van Dieden.
Yantis: Kayla Carney.
Students from other states and/or countries named to the PJC President’s List:
Flint, Mich.: Starlin Hamilton.
Hugo, Okla.: Larry Glover and Corbin Stowe.
Oklahoma City, Okla.: Jeffrey Howard.
Poteau, Okla.: Sevin Riley.
Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Dimitrios Stamatopoulos.
Students on the Dean’s List by their hometowns in Texas:
Austin: John Sigman.
Avery: Erica Milligan.
Boerne: Sterling Riggs.
Brashear: Rene Aguilar.
Clarksville: Etalya Bell and Makinley Roberts.
College Station: Wilson Roubion.
Cooper: Harley Briggs, Ashley Myers and Amani Whitaker.
Dallas: Nikyla Green.
Dayton: Tahlia Casey.
Desoto: Matthew Castaneda.
Detroit: Callie Jaynes.
Dike: Amanda Cochran.
Giddings: Shelby Becker.
Greenville: Christina Castillo and Jeania Wells.
Houston: Briasia Garza.
Ladonia: Amber Childress.
Lewisville: Haven Grider.
Longview: Andres Beserra.
Lubbock: Brandon McCormick.
Mansfield: Kade Fletcher.
Mesquite: Uvaldina Alcantara.
Mt. Vernon: Thomas Wisinger.
New Waverly: Heath Backhus.
Paris: Andrea Bralkowski, Robert Capetillo, Erin Cass,s Jarrod Franklin, Jacob Hawthorne, Madison Herron, Carlos Hill, Molly Law, Nick Leija, Lizbet Martinez, Rylie Miner, Jalynn Mitchell, Osbaldo Perez, Fiona Schepis, Neva Shelton, Heather Shumaker, Christiana Swindle, Rhea Joanne Mar Tabora, Wesley Wilson and Feng Xiao.
Powderly: Katelyn White.
Reno: Bradley Slagle.
Rockwall: Victoria Valk.
Roxton: Lisa Birdsong and Cameron Branum.
Royse City: Hunter Tullis.
Saltillo: Destiny Welch.
Spring: Madison Stokes.
Sulphur Springs: Adrian Banuelos, Clayton Brandenburgh, Job Escobar, Callen Hurley, John Koonce, Arlyn Negron, Janie Parker, Joselyne Sanchez Ambriz and Kenneth Wilks.
Sumner: Autumn Flick, Ivory Padgett and Scarlett Zinggeler.
Telephone: McKenzie Hilliard.
Waco: Mirella Ramos-Monreal.
Wolfe City: Payton Hammonds and Elijah Samples.
Students named to the Dean’s List from other states:
Waterboro, Maine: Chase Berry.
Grand Rapids, Mich.: Taia Smith.
Flushing, N.Y.: Jared Troy.
Boswell, Okla.: Christofer Magana.
Hugo, Okla.: Tiffany Johnson.
Kingston, Okla.: Stewart McCuan.
Staff Reports
