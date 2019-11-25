Linda Ann Cain McDonald, age 74, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Focused Care at Clarksville.
Linda was born on May 24, 1945, in Clarksville, to Alford Dinwiddie and Mary Ellen Rhodes Cain.
Linda was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, of Blossom. She was also a member of the Blossom Red Hat Society. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was the, life and lite, of her family and will be dearly missed.
Her parents preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Forrest McDonald, of Blossom; her son, Gary Fortner and wife, Tara, of Clarksville; her daughter, Terry Raulston and husband, Glen, of Dimple; two brothers, Jody Cain and wife, Janie, of Dimple and Anthony Cain, of Sulphur Springs; four grandchildren, Mitchell Raulston, Melinda Arnold, Michael Fortner and Daniel Fortner; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan Raulston, Rowan Arnold and Isla Arnold.
Online condolences may be made to the McDonald family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.