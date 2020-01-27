Good morning, Red River Valley!
Fog is going to be the main concern this morning. In fact, the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has issued a dense fog advisory for Choctaw County until 9 a.m. The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth issued a dense fog advisory for Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties until 10 a.m. today.
Elsewhere, the fog is expected to persist before 11 a.m. The day will eventually clear to become partly sunny with a high near 62. Calm winds will come from the southeast.
Storm chances start tonight as there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The low should fall to around 46 as winds pick up to around 10 mph from the east southeast.
Rain chances will rise to 80% into Tuesday as the clouds limit daytime heating and the high gets only to about 52. Rain chances fall to around 50% into Tuesday night, which may include thunderstorms, although no severe weather is predicted. The low Tuesday night should be around 38 degrees.
Cooler air will mean a cool few days at the end of the work week before we warm back up into the 60s for the weekend.
Have a great Monday!
