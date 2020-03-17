Marizola Merritt, of Detroit, passed from this life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in her loving daughter’s arms.
Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors will conduct funeral services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Gene Roden Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Tommy Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Marizola, also known to some as Mary, was born on July 16, 1945, to John and Katie Hicks Upchurch in Paris, Texas. She attended Powderly schools and made a career as a secretary in insurance.
She was a gifted artist; exceptional at painting, crafts and sewing, which she loved to share with those around her, most especially with her beloved grandchildren. Even though she never thought of herself as old enough to be a grandmother, it was her greatest achievement, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed cats, riding horses, and growing many varieties of plants with her impeccable green thumb.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Billy John Upchurch; and a special nephew, Zack Taylor.
She is survived by her spouse, Robert Briscoe, of Detroit; a daughter, Lisa Follmar and husband, Ricky, of Reno; a grandson, Chance Follmar and spouse, Joseph Edwards, of Paris; a granddaughter, Lacy Follmar and spouse, Chance Copeland, of Paris; an anxiously anticipated great-granddaughter, Lillian Rae Copeland; a sister, Darlynn Morrison and husband, Clay, of Paris; as well as numerous family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Ricky Follmar, Chance Copeland, Eric Taylor, Chance Follmar, Clint Upchurch and Joseph Edwards. Serving as honorary pallbearer is her favorite nurse and special friend, Chaisen Chamness.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Hope Hospice and Birchwood Nursing Home for the excellent care they expertly provided; her favorite nurse, Chaisen, who always brought a smile to her face; and to First Baptist Church for food and fellowship during this difficult time.
