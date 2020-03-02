Betty Ruth Thomson, 96, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Providence Cemetery, with the Rev. Ken Cannon officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery.
Miss Thomson was born on July 16, 1923, to Roy F. and Bess Crain Thomson, in Paris. She graduated from Paris High School in 1940, Paris Junior College in 1942 and The University of Texas in 1944. She was employed by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the First Baptist Church, Paris and the V.A. Hospital, Dallas, before returning to college to receive a Master’s in Library Science from Texas A&M, Commerce, in 1965. She retired from the Gee Library of Texas A&M, Commerce in 1986.
Miss Thomson was a member of First Baptist Church, Paris, the Faith Sunday School Class and had taught Sunday School classes in the area nursing homes for the church ministry. She also was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Lamar County and a former director of the Lamar County Humane Association. She had been a member of the Texas Library Association, American Association of University Women, Texas Association of College Teachers, The Roundtable of First Baptist Church, the Caira Study Club and the Kiwanians.
Her concern for the animal world, especially small animals, was well-known among her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Faulkner C. Thomson and wife, Toni and Roy S. Thomson and wife, Shirley; a niece, Barbara Donley; and a nephew, Andy Thomson.
Survivors include three nephews, Robert Thomson, Mark Thomson and Crain Thomson; a niece, Tonette Beckwith; and cousins, Dedy Bailey Brock, Beth Bailey Jones, Mary Ann Davis (Ron), Frank Bailey (Fern), Barbara Bailey Springer, Claire Bailey, Julie Del Barto and Rick Del Barto; along with a host of friends.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Becky and Wayne Kirby; and the staff at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living for the love and care given to Miss Thomson.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.