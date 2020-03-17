Dollar General Corp. is dedicating the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers and will close an hour early for restocking and cleaning, the company announced Monday evening.
Managers were told of the change this morning in a conference call, store employees at the Bonham Street location in Paris said.
The offering of a morning senior hour is to provide those most vulnerable to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, a time to purchase items they need before busier and more crowded shopping periods, a corporation news release stated. Other customers are encouraged to shop around the time window.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.
Dollar General joins a growing list of retailers that are reducing shopping hours to provide employees time to restock shelves and clean stores. The company said stores will close their doors an hour earlier than their normal closing time.
Meanwhile, Bath and Body Works announced the closure of its stores today until March 30. A phone recording at the Paris location along Lamar Avenue confirmed the local store closure. It was reported that employees of the store will be paid during the closure.
