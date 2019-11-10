Good morning, Red River Valley!
With the eastern edge of high pressure sitting atop the region, we can expect a beautifully warm Sunday with a high near 70. South southwest winds 5 to 10 mph will bring Gulf moisture into the area, and with it we should see increasing clouds.
There's a 30% chance for showers after midnight as disturbance passes through overnight. The cloud cover will help to lock in some of that daytime warming, therefore the low should drop no lower than about 49 degrees.
As for Veterans Day, expect showers. The high won't recover much from the overnight, only up to about 58 before falling to around 41 by 5 p.m. It'll be breezy as winds shift from the east southeast to the north with sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Gusts could be as high as 30. The chance for rain: 80%.
Rain chances will drop overnight, down to about 30%. After midnight, it'll be mostly cloudy as the low drops to about 25. Again, it'll be blustery with a north wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30.
Enjoy the warm Sunday and thank a veteran!
