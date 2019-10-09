Paris Regional Medical Center North Campus is hosting a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 865 Deshong Drive in Lewis Hall. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Elsie C. McKee at 903-737-1397.
First Federal Community Bank is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 630 Clarksville St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lori Benson at 903-784-0881.
Rotary Club of Paris United is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at 300 S. Main St. at Bywaters Park on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Alex Fowzer at 903-784-7832.
For information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
