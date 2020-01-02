Ronny Earl Martin, 72, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, in Paris, Texas.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1947, in Paris, Texas, to Fred Earl and Elaine Traylor Martin.
Funeral Services are set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove, Texas. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. The Rev. J.M. Beshirs will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Moreland, Keith Moreland, Gary Don Moreland, Shane Crossland, “Scratch” Campbell and Jimmy Boykin. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Holcomb, Wylie Hokett, Mike Tadlock and Donald Parks.
Ronny graduated high school in 1965 from West Lamar. He served in the United States Army for two years, was in Vietnam at Con Thien on the DMZ during the Tet Offensive. He grew up on a farm and worked many hours in the fields. Ronny worked at B&W in Paris for 20 plus years until it closed.
Ronny loved the outdoors and was very kind to all dogs and cats.
Ronny is survived by his son, Steven Martin and wife, Talaura, of Powderly; daughter, Shelly Wagner and husband, Clayton, of Arthur City; two grandchildren, Brittney Martin and Hunter Wagner; one great-granddaughter, Kinlyn Martin; one sister, Freida Moreland and husband, Bill; two nephews, David Moreland and Keith Moreland.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Cason Wagner and Catrina Wagner.
The family request donations be made to Oakwood Cemetery, P.O. Box 96, Honey Grove, TX 75446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.