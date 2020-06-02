Paris-Lamar County Health District today is reporting a 75-year-old female with Covid-19.
Today's report brings the county total to 151 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.
Of the confirmed cases, seven are travel related and 144 community spread. There have been 11 deaths, nine associated with nursing homes and two deaths that are unrelated to nursing homes.
As of today, 83 positive cases have recovered according to a report on the health district website.
Demographics of reported cases follow.
- Age 10-19: 2 males, 3 females
- Age 20-29: 5 males, 11 females
- Age 30-39: 11 males, 14 females
- Age 40-49: 5 males, 16 females
- Age 50-59: 10 males, 10 females
- Age 60-69: 14 males, 21 females
- Age 70-79: 5 males, 13 females
- Age 80 +: 6 males, 5 females
