The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

The Paris/Lamar County Health Department is reporting eight additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the county total to 238 confirmed cases since the department began reporting in March.

Today's cases include six females, ages 27, 27, 33, 37, 56 and 66, and two males, ages 36 and 45, 231 are community spread and seven are travel related.

To date, 13 people have died of the coronavirus in Lamar County, 10 related to nursing homes and three unrelated. As of today, 125 positives have recovered with 105 still under quarantine, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

Following in a breakdown of cases by gender and age.

0-9: 2 male

10-19: 3 male, 5 female

20-29:16 male, 27 female

30-39: 20 male, 27 female

40-49: 9 male, 20 female

50-59: 20 male, 20 female

60-69: 15 male, 23 female

70-79: 7 male, 13 female

80+: 6 male, 5 female

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

