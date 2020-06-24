The Paris/Lamar County Health Department is reporting eight additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the county total to 238 confirmed cases since the department began reporting in March.
Today's cases include six females, ages 27, 27, 33, 37, 56 and 66, and two males, ages 36 and 45, 231 are community spread and seven are travel related.
To date, 13 people have died of the coronavirus in Lamar County, 10 related to nursing homes and three unrelated. As of today, 125 positives have recovered with 105 still under quarantine, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Following in a breakdown of cases by gender and age.
0-9: 2 male
10-19: 3 male, 5 female
20-29:16 male, 27 female
30-39: 20 male, 27 female
40-49: 9 male, 20 female
50-59: 20 male, 20 female
60-69: 15 male, 23 female
70-79: 7 male, 13 female
80+: 6 male, 5 female
