Peoples Bank is recognizing Brad Perry as he celebrates a 30-year milestone in his career.
Starting in 1990, following the formation of Peoples Bank, Perry began his career as a lender and vice president. As a member of the executive management team of Peoples Bank, he has been instrumental in growing the bank and ensuring its success for many years.
Throughout the years, Perry has been a guide and mentor for many, generously and patiently sharing the knowledge and skills he possesses. Currently holding the position of executive vice president and chief financial officer, and as a member of the board of directors, he is positioned to continue that legacy.
“I knew in 1990 when we were able to bring Brad Perry into our group he was an outstanding addition to our bank. I just did not realize the impact he would bring,” President Terry L. Christian said. “Having inherited his father’s (Thomas Perry) skills with numbers, time management and personality, Peoples Bank hit a home run. He has been a major part of our management team and success. The future of Peoples Bank rests in good hands.”
Perry’s contribution to the bank has been immense and the fact that he has been here for 30 years says it all, officials said. His strategic vision for the bank has made Peoples Bank a great place to work, and his knowledge and leadership are invaluable.
