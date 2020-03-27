Gene Kirkham, 91, of Dallas, died Thursday, March 19, 2020; Laurel Land Funeral Home
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Mar 28
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 30
Most Popular
Articles
- Paris-Lamar County Health District confirms first local COVID-19 case
- Health officials from Paris Regional Medical Center, health district address virus test questions
- Lamar County steps up COVID-19 guidance
- Campbell Soup CEO temporarily bumps employee pay in response to pandemic
- Paris Mayor: Person with COVID-19 was quarantined immediately after returning from travel abroad
- Wilburne “Raye” McGuire
- Delta County issues disaster declaration
- Lamar County commissioners extend emergency order
- Local businesses, banks close doors, reduce hours due to virus concerns
- Lamar County nonprofits adjust to outbreak
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Do you approve of Gov. Greg Abbott's handling of the coronavirus situation?
Gov. Greg Abbott took multiple measures Sunday designed to expand hospital staffing and capacity in Texas, but declined to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. At the time, the state was reporting 566 confirmed cases and seven deaths. To free up hospital beds in anticipation for an influx of sick COVID-19 patients, Abbott ordered health care professionals to postpone "all surgeries that are not medically necessary" and suspended regulations to allow hospitals to treat more than one patient in a room. He did not order all Texans to shelter in place, noting that there are still many counties in the state without confirmed cases and he wants to see the full impact of an executive order he issued Thursday. Do you approve of the governor's handling of this situation?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.