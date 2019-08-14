Good morning, Red River Valley! 

It was a noisy night thanks to a cool front that passed through the area. Thunderstorms are expected to continue this morning, mainly through 10 a.m., before skies gradually clear up. Though winds from the north typically bring cooler air, today's forecast high is 95. The heat index value is projected at 102 degrees, definitely hot but no longer hot enough to require a heat advisory.

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low near 73.

The remainder of the week and into next week should be sunny or mostly sunny with highs near 95. 

Kiddos start back to school tomorrow, so here's to the last day of summer break! Have a great Wednesday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

