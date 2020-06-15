Gary Wayne Christian departed this life on June 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was a believer in Jesus Christ and is now in His presence and pain free.
Gary, 67 years old, was born to Coy and Fay Christian on March 26, 1953 in Paris, Texas, where he continued to live.
Gary had been in failing health for a number of years but the last several years had been homebound due to health issues. Gary has been a lover of Jesus and was continuing to share his faith on Facebook with his friends until the end. Since he could not get out, his "FB friends" knew he could be counted to post things regarding his faith and love for old cars. Even though he could not get out and about, those that visited him found him to be surprisingly upbeat. In his working career he worked for various companies as a security guard retiring early due to health issues.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Elizabeth (Liz); grandson, Jordan Christian; and his nephew, Charles Wesley Christian.
He is survived by his son, Jason and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Jaden, Jacie, Jessa, Jacob, Joshua, Jana and Jewels. Also surviving are two sisters and two brothers, Wanda Sue Christian Johnson, Robbie Christian Nicholson, Scotty Christian and Charles Ray Christian; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service has been set for Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Springhill Cemetery with the Rev. B.K. Moody officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Christian family at fry-gibbs.com.
