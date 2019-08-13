AUG. 12 to AUG. 13
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Rndall Davis, 31: Motion to revoke/duty on strikingfixture/highway landscaping.
Daryl Ray Loftice, 30: Capias pro fine/failed to slow or move over for certain stationary vehicles.
Jason William Ellis, 30: Bond surrender/Assault Family/household member with previous conviction.
Mia Taisha Tolbert, 41: County court comit/,otion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
