AUG. 3 to AUG. 5
Paris Police Department
Shalonda Renae Finney, 28: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 4-400 grams.
Matthew Lynn Gilbert, 19: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, motion to adjudicate guilt/bail jumping and failure to appear felony, motion to adjudicate guilt/unauthorized use of vehicle, motion to adjudicate guilt/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Caressa Desiray Dawson, 28: Criminal trespass.
Martin Delgado Camarillo, 40: No driver’s license when unlicensed.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Wesley Hunter Dickson, 29: Failure to yield row (private drive).
Brock Alexander Hamption, 23: Motion to adjudicate guilt/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Reno Police Department
Jeremy Evan Vansycle, 42: Assault Class C.
Jose Servando Ortiz, 27: No driver’s license when unlicensed.
Department of Public Safety
Kyle Lydell Scales, 42: Driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container.
