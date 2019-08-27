Woman accused of stealing puppy, charged with burglary of habitation
Police arrested 25-year-old Devonica Ivy Sugg of Paris at her residence for burglary of habitation.
Police said they responded to a disturbance at 9:34 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Center Street, where complainants said Sugg came inside, assaulted two people and stole a pitbull puppy. Officers said they found her at her home, and she was charged with burglary of a habitation.
She was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Woman arrested on motion to adjudicate child abandonment warrant
Paris police arrested Whitney Grace Turk-Pirtle on Monday on a motion to adjudicate warrant for two counts of abandonment/endangering a child by criminal negligence.
Police said they received information just after midnight Monday that Turk-Pirtle had an outstanding warrant and was in the 1300 block of Margaret Street. They found her and placed her under arrest.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Driver arrested on outstanding felony motion
Officers arrested 40-year-old Larry Jonas Sims of Paris on Monday after they found he had an outstanding warrant on reckless bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
Officers stopped Sims at 12:13 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest Loop 286 for a traffic violation. Sims was then arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 10 people Monday.
