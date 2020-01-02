DEPORT — The 5-year-old Deport child who accidentally strangled himself before Christmas has died from his injuries, his mother announced late Tuesday night.
Rodney Moll, son of Roy and Amber Moll, was removed from a ventilator Monday in stable condition at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. His condition deteriorated, and he was 95% to 99% brain dead Tuesday, Roy said on Facebook. Amber confirmed his death at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday night.
“One minute we were a normal family, the next our worlds have turned upside down. Our hearts are broken with the passing of our sweet baby,” she posted, along with a gallery of photos of Rodney.
On Dec. 21, Rodney was jumping on a canopy bed while Amber was in the bathroom. He wrapped a string around his neck and tripped while playing, accidentally hanging himself, Amber said. Roy, a Deport Volunteer Fire Department firefighter and first responder, was at the fire station when the department received the call. He was first on the scene and started CPR, Amber said.
Paris EMS, Paris Fire Department and Lamar County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the call around 1:20 p.m. Rodney was quickly taken via ambulance for medical treatment and airlifted to Children’s Medical Center over the weekend.
The family had been at the hospital since the accident, and Roy has been unable to work, Amber said previously. A fundraiser has been set up on Facebook, www.facebook.com/donate/2559006611003120/ to assist the family. As of this morning, $1,203 raised of a $10,000 goal has been raised.
“(Rodney) has always been the most loving kid. Even if he did not know you, he would give you a hug,” Amber said previously in a message.
