Good morning, Red River Valley!
If Black Friday shopping is in your plans, make sure to grab an umbrella. Inclement weather conditions will continue through the day, starting with drizzle through the morning. Thunderstorm coverage is expected to remain low throughout the day, and to remain mostly to the west of I-35. As the remnants of Thanksgiving Day's wet and messy weather move on, there could be a drying out late this morning into early afternoon.
Don't let that fool you, though. There's another system approaching from the west with potentially more impact, the National Weather Service warns. This highly-amplified upper low pressure system will allow from a warm front to slide north into southern Oklahoma. That will allow today's high to reach around 64, about 20 degrees warmer than Thanksgiving. It will be breezy, with winds from the east southeast at 10 to 15 mph and with gusts as high as 20.
With humid air in place, instability will be on the rise through late this afternoon and overnight, NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said. As a cold front rolls in from the west, it is expected to kick off showers and potential thunderstorms. With heating from the sun, some storms could be strong to severe, Hernandez said, with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds.
"The overall tornado threat will remain low along the front," Hernandez said.
The chance for thunderstorms rises to 80% tonight as the low falls to only around 60 degrees. Actually, temperatures are expected to rise overnight and into Saturday to 70 degrees before falling Saturday in the wake of the cold front. Rain chances also will fall Saturday from 80% to 20%.
When this system has passed, sunny skies will prevail but with that colder northern air in place, highs to start the work week won't make it past the mid-50s.
We're not going to let a little rain get in the way of a great deal, are we? Grab the umbrella, the poncho or heck, even a newspaper to hold above your head as you dash to and fro, and enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.