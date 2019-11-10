Bonnie Loree Harper of Reno, Texas, passed Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 19, 1939, in Haworth, Oklahoma, to Ruben Perry and Oma Artie Voss Farmer.
She is survived by husband, Dennis Harper; her children, Mike Duke of Paris, Texas, Bonita and Thomas Shipp of Paris, Texas, and Tim Duke of Reno, Texas; her grandchildren, Angel Vela, Ashley Dalton and Christopher Lawson and Andrea Davis; great-grandchildren, Emberlyn Dalton, Presleigh Lawson, Harlyn Vela, Trenton Vela, Tristian San Juan, Brennon Davis, Dominick Davis, Laramie Duke, Kassidey Manning, Kaci Hodges and Kodi Ann Manning-Hill; great-great-grandchildren, Bryce Hosey, Mateo San Juan and Hunter Manning; sisters, Kay and Kenny Ellis of Midland, Texas, Betty Walker of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, and Artie Taylor of Idabel, Oklahoma.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Amanda Manning; and her brothers, Ruben Roy Farmer and Kenneth Perry Farmer.
An online guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
