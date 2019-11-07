MONDAY
Cooper City Council: 5 p.m., Cooper City Hall, 91 N. Side Square, Cooper.
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., city hall council chambers, 107 W. Kaufman St.
Bogata City Council: 7 p.m., 128 N Main St., Bogata.
Deport City Council: 6 p.m., 205 Main St., Deport.
Honey Grove City Council: 6 p.m., Honey Grove City Hall, 633 6th St., Honey Grove
Chisum ISD Board of Trustees: 5:45 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., 3201 Lewis Lane, in the library.
Reno City Council: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
TUESDAY
Rivercrest ISD Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., Rivercrest Junior High, 4100 US Highway 271, Bogata.
Detroit City Council: 6:30 p.m., 190 E. Garner St., Detroit.
Prairiland ISD Boardof Trustees: 6:30 p.m., PISD administration building, 466 FR 196, Pattonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.