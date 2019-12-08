The Boys & Girls Club of Paris will continue to offer a safe, fun meeting place for children, thanks to the generosity of local givers at the organization’s 70th annual auction. The club raised $175,000, a new fundraising record.
Kevin Ashmore, chairman of the board for the auction, said the goal was to raise $150,000, with all proceeds going to the operating fund of the club. Early predictions indicated that goal would be met; a “couple hundred” people were bidding on items Friday night, Ashmore said. The fundraiser collected roughly $167,000 last year.
There were over 250 live auction items, including tickets to Mavericks and Cowboys games, music
memorabilia from the Oak Ridge Boys, items from David’s Meat Market — which are always a huge hit, Ashmore noted — and vacation packages.
“We’re just trying to raise as much money as we can for the youth of Lamar County,” Ashmore said.
The after-school program, open to children from first grade through high school, consistently serves roughly 250 children throughout Lamar and Red River counties, executive director Jason Macchia said previously.
The center offers games like foosball and air hockey tables. In the art room, students can work on arts and craft projects, and in the homework room, as the name suggests, they can work on their schoolwork, with a volunteer ready to provide assistance if needed. It also has computer labs for students to use; several instruments, including guitars and keyboards; and a teen room, complete with couches, video game consoles and other amenities.
The program also offers a pair of classes for children about to enter their teen years and undergo puberty, such as the girls-only program called Smart Girls and the boy’s program Passport to Manhood.
The Boys & Girls Club also offers daylong programs during the summer months, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The club goes on field trips to places in the community and regional area. And for children looking to get involved in sports, the club has football, baseball, softball, basketball and volleyball teams throughout the year. The teams travel around the region to play other clubs, Macchia said.
This year was Ashmore’s first year of involvement on the club auction board, and he called the experience “excellent.”
“I think the Boys & Girls Club serves an important part in our community. Give them a place to go to both learn and join sports leagues, etc.,” he said. “So it’s a very big part of Lamar County, and we need to continue to support it.”
