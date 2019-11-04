The Downtown Food Pantry thinks everyone deserves a Thanksgiving meal, and to make that goal a reality, the local nonprofit recently kicked off its annual stuffing drive.
Through Nov. 26, people can drop boxes of stuffing off at the Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. There are also drop-off locations at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, 1513 Lamar Ave., and FirstStaff Inc., 3747 Lamar Ave., Food Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard said.
“Stuffing is an item that we can’t get through the North Texas Food Bank, so for a number of years we’ve been doing this drive, and the response is always great,” Hubbard said.
Several businesses, churches and other organizations take part in good-natured challenges to see who can raise the most stuffing, Hubbard said. So far this year, Paris Junior High School has challenge Paris High School, and Southside Baptist Church challenged East Paris Baptist Church.
“It’s all in good fun, and it’s a great way to really help the community too,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard’s already seen strong support for the drive this year, with 120 boxes of stuffing being raised in a matter of days. Last year, the food drive raised more than 3,000 boxes of stuffing, and Hubbard expects the drive to net similar results this year.
“We had so much stuffing, we had some left over after Thanksgiving and it rolled into December, so people were able to enjoy stuffing for two months,” he said.
The stuffing drive is the only food drive of its kind the nonprofit puts on throughout the year, as Hubbard said there aren’t a lot of standard food dishes not provided through the North Texas Food Bank.
“The little things can go a long way, and having a key ingredient to a classic Thanksgiving meal that you normally wouldn’t be able to afford, it can mean a lot to a lot of people,” he said.
So far this year, the Downtown Food Pantry has given out 2.25 million pounds of food, which is more than it distributed in the entirety of 2018, Hubbard said. Through June, the Food Pantry had served roughly 10,400 people, only slightly less than the approximately 12,000 served throughout all of 2018.
“I think it says a lot that we were able to do so much in just half the year,” Hubbard said. “More people are using the Food Pantry, and they’re leaving with more food. We’re making sure all the donations we get are going directly to providing more food for the people of our community.
“There’s no income requirement, there’s no families turned away. Our goal is to help as many people as we can.”
