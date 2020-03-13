Paris Junior College announced Thursday that spring break would be extended for students until March 18 due to the world-wide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Employees will return to work at the normal date of March 16.
PJC is not the first Texas school to lengthen spring break for fear of coronavirus contamination. As of Thursday, more than a dozen Texas colleges are doing the same, many of them moving to online classes until the virus’s threat is better determined. Rice, Baylor, Texas A&M at Commerce, Texas Tech, UNT, and the University of Texas at Austin are only a few of the universities closing their doors beyond spring break. However, the majority of colleges, including PJC, are still allowing students access to their dorm rooms and other college-based necessities.
“We are working on contingency plans to minimize disruption to our students’ studies while doing everything we can to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19,” said PJC President Pamela Anglin.
Spring break was the opportune time to close the school, as most midterms had been completed prior to the break. However, with only eight weeks left in the semester, the close could cause instructors to struggle catching back up with their course schedules.
As expected with most college students, the extension of spring break received mixed reactions.
Elizabeth Chesson is an English major and student worker at the Paris Junior College Writing Center.
“I think it’s the responsibility of the ill to take care of themselves with proper care and do what it takes to stop the spread. As far as the extension of spring break, it takes away from class time and my paycheck, which is, for lack of a better word, frustrating. I’ve heard no reports of specific Paris residents with the virus, which makes me question the decisions to act immediately on the pandemic,” Chesson said.
Kathleen Hays, a general studies major at PJC, had the opposite opinion though.
“Honestly, I don’t fully understand the coronavirus. From everything I’ve seen and read, it’s really survivable. That being said, with as many non-traditional students that PJC has, including both older people and parents of young children, it’s probably a good thing that they take the time to work out a plan for dealing with this threat. I know most of my friends are probably really excited, though. I do hope, regardless, that it doesn’t end up spreading here,” Hays said.
“I think it’s a good precaution to take. With all of the cases showing up around us and the virus spreading rapidly, we should be doing all we can to keep everything contained,” said Madison Herron, an English major at PJC.
It is unclear if the spring break extension is the limit of PJC’s actions regarding the coronavirus, but for now PJC is continuing to monitor its spread.
“We are monitoring updated information provided by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and in frequent communication with city, state and county officials, as well as other area institutions of education to assess the best course forward for ensuring the safety of our students and employees,” President Anglin said.
PJC has created a website to monitor updates as it pertains to college: www.parisjc.edu/covid-19.
