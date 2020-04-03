Good morning, Red River Valley!
There is a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms today as a strong cold front near a line from Oklahoma City to Lubbock surges south. The region won't get much warmer than it is this morning, as the high is expected to reach just 65 degrees. Winds are expected to gust at about 20 mph, and they will shift from the east southeast this morning to the north this morning.
In the wake of the cold front, rain chances will fall to about 50%. With colder northern air settling in, the low will fall to 44 degrees and we'll struggle to get above 60 degrees on Saturday.
Rain chances remain in the forecast through next week, ranging from 20% to 50%.
Stay dry, stay healthy and enjoy your Friday!
