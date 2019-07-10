John Allison Hervey Jr. was born on April 7, 1948, in Hope, Arkansas and passed away on July 8, 2019, in Dallas, Texas, after a short illness.
John, is preceded in death by his parents, John A. Hervey Sr. and Shirley Halperin Hervey, of Paris, Texas.
John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Branch Hervey; children, Kelly Hervey Myers and husband, Shane, of Buford, Georgia, Toni Daniel McKinnon and husband, Tommy, of Mesquite, Texas; grandchildren, Zack McKinnon, Danielle Kirk, Jade Myers, Austin Myers; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay Hamilton, of Paris, Texas, Jane Nation, of Idabel, Oklahoma, Sarah Schnell, of Terril, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Charles Nation, Mark Schnell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was the owner of Delorean Auto Parts and Special T Auto, of Forney, Texas. He was an avid collector of antiques, radios, light bulbs and cartoon drinking glasses. He even wrote a book titled Cartoon and Promotional Drinking Glasses.
John was a member of 7th Street Baptist Church, of Paris, Texas, and later went on to become a member at Prestonwood Baptist Church, of Dallas, Texas.
John was a loving husband, father and was known as “Big John” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He never met a stranger and he will be dearly missed by all who had a chance to know him.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale, Texas Services will be at 2 p.m. on July 12, 2019, at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale, Texas. Interment will follow to Hillcrest Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.