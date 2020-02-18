FEB. 14 to FEB. 18
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
12:57 to 1:16 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
1:18 to 1:20 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
First Responder
9:247 to 10:17 a.m., 2528 Bonham St.
6:17 to 6:45 p.m., 1231 N. Main St.
9:36 to 10:02 p.m., 585 25th St. NE
10:05 to 10:34 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
3:257 to 3:34 a.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
12:43 to 12:49 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
3:27 to 3:41 p.m., 1715 Fairfax St.
4:01 to 4:33 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.
6:16 to 6:34 p.m., 1910 30th St. NE.
11:25 to 11:37 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
1:01 to 1:25 a.m., 175 23rd St. NW.
1:17 to 1:34 a.m., 1015 Lauren Ln.
5:04 to 5:20 a.m., 372 3rd St. NW.
5:07 to 5:11 a.m., Cope Drive.
12:43 to 12:59 p.m., 1680 NW Loop 286.
1:31 to 1:44 p.m., 3515 Reno Dr.
2:46 to 3:05 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
4:58 to 5:18 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
11:35 to 11:58 a.m., 2500 N. Main St.
3:14 to 3:38 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.
4:50 to 5:18 p.m., 2315 N. Main St.
10:21 to 10:42 p.m., 3711 Castlegate Drive.
10:24 to 10:35 p.m., 2815 Kessler Drove.
3:46 to 4:09 a.m., 3755 NE Loop 296.
3:47 to 4:09 1935 Cleveland St.
Vehicle Crash w/ injury
2:17 to 2:50 p.m., 3010 NE Loop 286.
10:33 to 10:59 p.m., 2400 Stillhouse Rd.
11:02 to 11:39 a.m., 4000 N. Main St.
Line Down/Trans Fire
7:05 to 7:15 a.m., 400 Brown Ave.
Public Service
2:59 to 3:23 p.m., 920 42nd St. SW.
12:53 to 1:03 p.m., 753-½ Lamar Ave.
12:56 to 1:11 p.m., 139 3rd St. NW.
2:23 to 2:34 p.m., 331 19th St. SE.
5:06 to 5:26 p.m., 391 30th St. NE.
1:13 to 1:36 a.m., 295 Johnson Woods Dr.
2:13 to 2:31 a.m., 206 11th St. NE.
7:15 to 7:30 a.m., 206 11th St. NE.
6 to 6:16 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Rd.
10:13 to 10:29 p.m., 295 Johnson Woods Dr.
10:24 to 10:45 p.m., 1855 Cedar St.
11:20 to 11:35 a.m., 519 2nd St. NE.
1:24 to 1:28 p.m., 2332 Culbertson St.
4:04 ro 4:04 p.m., Fannin County.
