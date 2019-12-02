Patricia Hamman Hutchison, 87, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born in Paris, Texas on March 17, 1932, to John T. and Christine Simmons Hamman. She was a graduate of Paris High School (Class of ’48), The Hockaday School (Class of ‘50 JC), and Southern Methodist University (Class of ’52, Pi Phi). She lived, worked and traveled overseas for over four decades.
She is survived by her daughter, Alexa Hutchison Heck; grandchildren, Cassandra Heck and Allie Heck.
She was a voracious reader of non-fiction books and spoiled her Yorkie dogs and grandchildren alike.
Her travels took her to many exotic corners of the world, including a sojourn with the Dalai Lama, which ultimately reinforced her Buddhist beliefs later in life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Texas.
