NOV. 7 to NOV. 8
Paris Police Department
Michael Lynn Smith, 53: Violation of parole.
Narak Chey, 44: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence.
Marva Rennea Colbert, 57: Theft of property, less than $25,000 with two or more previous convictions.
Brenda Hamilton Bivens: 55: Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, 29 to 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (two counts).
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Keithdrick Delleio Patterson, 39: Bond surrender/possession o a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
