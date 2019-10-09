Fire and Rescue

OCT. 8 to OCT. 9
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10:41 to 10:41 3209 Abby Lane.
First Responder-Paris
8:53 to 9:09 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
9:20 to 9:30 a.m., 320 34th St. NE.
9:20 to 9:28 a.m., 420 Shady Oaks Lane.
2:18 to 2:41 p.m., 820 19th St. NW.
3:22 to 3:57 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
4:41 to 5:02 p.m., 3271 Hubbard St.
5:24 to 5:32 p.m., 51 23rd St. SW.
6:51 to 7:13 p.m., Simpson Street.
7:25 to 7:51 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
2:57 to 3:13 a.m., 510 Bonham St.
Public Service
1:23 to 1:44 p.m., 494 CR 42640.
12:50 to 1:01 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
